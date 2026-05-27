PJ Poulin News: Another opener assignment
Poulin will serve as the opening pitcher for the Nationals in Wednesday's game versus the Guardians, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.
Poulin opened the series opener Monday, too, allowing one run on a solo home run in his two innings of work. Miles Mikolas is slated to absorb the bulk of the innings for the Nationals on Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring PJ Poulin See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?5 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)5 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?12 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?15 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring PJ Poulin See More