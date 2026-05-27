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PJ Poulin News: Another opener assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Poulin will serve as the opening pitcher for the Nationals in Wednesday's game versus the Guardians, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

Poulin opened the series opener Monday, too, allowing one run on a solo home run in his two innings of work. Miles Mikolas is slated to absorb the bulk of the innings for the Nationals on Wednesday.

PJ Poulin
Washington Nationals
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