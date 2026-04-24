PJ Poulin News: Another opener assignment
Poulin will serve as the Nationals' opening pitcher in Friday's game against the White Sox, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
It will be Poulin's fourth opener assignment this season. He's preceded Miles Mikolas for the last two of them and that will likely be the case again Friday. Poulin holds a 4.97 ERA and 8:8 K:BB over 12.2 innings this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring PJ Poulin See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?4 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?7 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey, the National League10 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?11 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring PJ Poulin See More