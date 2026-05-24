PJ Poulin News: Called up from Triple-A
The Nationals recalled Poulin from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.
Poulin was demoted to Triple-A on Wednesday, but the Nationals were able to bring him back just four days later after Jake Irvin (shoulder) was moved to the injured list in a corresponding move. The 30-year-old will provide Washington with a fourth left-handed option in the bullpen behind Richard Lovelady, Mitchell Parker and Andrew Alvarez.
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