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PJ Poulin News: Drawing opener assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Poulin will serve as the Nationals' opening pitcher for Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Miles Mikolas had been in line to start Tuesday, but after he allowed 19 runs (17 earned) in 12.1 innings through his first three outings of the season, the Nationals will instead deploy him in bulk relief behind Poulin with the hope that the arrangement yields better results. Poulin will be opening a game for the second time this season, after he previously tossed a scoreless frame March 31 against the Phillies. Like Philadelphia, Pittsburgh typically features two left-handed batters (Oneil Cruz and Brandon Lowe) in its top three lineup spots, so having the left-handed Poulin open the game could help the Nationals avoid falling into an early hole.

PJ Poulin
Washington Nationals
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