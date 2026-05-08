PJ Poulin News: Earns one-out save

Poulin earned the save in Friday's 3-2 win over the Marlins, allowing one walk and recording one out in the ninth inning.

Poulin was summoned with a runner on first and two outs to face lefty Joe Mack before the Marlins countered with right-handed hitter Heriberto Hernandez. Poulin walked Hernandez before inducing a game-ending groundout to earn his first save of the season. It was likely just a matchup play, as current closer Gus Varland picked up a save Thursday. On the year, Poulin owns a 3.38 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 14:11 K:BB across 18.2 innings while adding three holds and serving as an opener in five of his 19 appearances.