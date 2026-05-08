PJ Poulin headshot

PJ Poulin News: Earns one-out save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Poulin earned the save in Friday's 3-2 win over the Marlins, allowing one walk and recording one out in the ninth inning.

Poulin was summoned with a runner on first and two outs to face lefty Joe Mack before the Marlins countered with right-handed hitter Heriberto Hernandez. Poulin walked Hernandez before inducing a game-ending groundout to earn his first save of the season. It was likely just a matchup play, as current closer Gus Varland picked up a save Thursday. On the year, Poulin owns a 3.38 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 14:11 K:BB across 18.2 innings while adding three holds and serving as an opener in five of his 19 appearances.

PJ Poulin
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring PJ Poulin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring PJ Poulin See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
4 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
7 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
11 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Forearm Strains Sideline Multiple Players
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Forearm Strains Sideline Multiple Players
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
11 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
14 days ago