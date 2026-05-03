PJ Poulin News: Opening Sunday's contest
Poulin will serve as the Nationals' opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
Zack Littell had been in line to start Sunday, but the Nationals will instead use him in bulk relief while having Poulin face off against the first few Milwaukee hitters. Poulin has opened on four other occasions for Washington this season, covering just 4.1 innings in those games while yielding one earned run on four hits and no walks.
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