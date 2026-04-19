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PJ Poulin News: Opening Sunday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Poulin will serve as the Nationals' opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Poulin will draw his third start of the season and will once again be working in front of Miles Mikolas, who is slated to cover the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen. The Nationals rode the Poulin-Mikolas pairing to a win over the Pirates on Tuesday, though the two pitchers combined to allow four earned runs over 4.1 innings. Poulin is unlikely to pitch more than an inning or two Sunday before turning the game over to Mikolas.

PJ Poulin
Washington Nationals
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