PJ Poulin News: Opening Sunday's game
Poulin will serve as the Nationals' opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
Poulin will draw his third start of the season and will once again be working in front of Miles Mikolas, who is slated to cover the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen. The Nationals rode the Poulin-Mikolas pairing to a win over the Pirates on Tuesday, though the two pitchers combined to allow four earned runs over 4.1 innings. Poulin is unlikely to pitch more than an inning or two Sunday before turning the game over to Mikolas.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring PJ Poulin See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?2 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey, the National League5 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?6 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens10 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East55 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring PJ Poulin See More