PJ Poulin News: Picks up first win of year

Poulin (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth inning Friday to record his first win of the season in the Nationals' 7-3 victory over the Brewers.

The game was tied 3-3 when Poulin took the mound, and the southpaw kept it that way with three groundouts before the Washington erupted for four runs in the top of the ninth off Milwaukee closer Trevor Megill. Poulin has been seeing fairly consistent high-leverage usage early in the season but has been erratic at best, posting a 4.70 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 6:7 K:BB over eight appearances and 7.2 innings while picking up three holds in addition to Friday's win.