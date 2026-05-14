PJ Poulin headshot

PJ Poulin News: Picks up second save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Poulin gave up an unearned run on a hit and a walk in the 10th inning Wednesday to record his second save of the season in an 8-7 win over the Reds. He struck out one.

Gus Varland worked a scoreless ninth to get the game to extras, and while Poulin did allow the phantom runner to score in the bottom of the 10th, his two-run cushion proved to be enough. The southpaw has found himself in the high-leverage mix for Washington somewhat by default, and through 20 innings this season Poulin sports a 3.15 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 15:12 K:BB with three wins and three holds over 21 appearances in addition to his two saves.

PJ Poulin
Washington Nationals
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