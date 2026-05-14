PJ Poulin News: Picks up second save
Poulin gave up an unearned run on a hit and a walk in the 10th inning Wednesday to record his second save of the season in an 8-7 win over the Reds. He struck out one.
Gus Varland worked a scoreless ninth to get the game to extras, and while Poulin did allow the phantom runner to score in the bottom of the 10th, his two-run cushion proved to be enough. The southpaw has found himself in the high-leverage mix for Washington somewhat by default, and through 20 innings this season Poulin sports a 3.15 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 15:12 K:BB with three wins and three holds over 21 appearances in addition to his two saves.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring PJ Poulin See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?2 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?10 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?13 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?17 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Forearm Strains Sideline Multiple Players17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring PJ Poulin See More