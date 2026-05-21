PJ Poulin News: Sent back to minors
The Nationals optioned Poulin to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
Poulin has been deployed in a variety of roles for the Nationals this season and is one of seven relievers on the roster to notch a save. However, while he's managed a 2.91 ERA, a 16:14 K:BB over 21.2 innings is less appetizing. Clayton Beeter (forearm) is expected to come off the injured list Thursday in a corresponding move.
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