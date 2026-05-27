PJ Poulin News: Sent back to Triple-A

The Nationals optioned Poulin to Triple-A Rochester following Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Guardians.

For the seventh time this season, Poulin served as an opener for Washington during Wednesday's contest. The lefty struck out a batter and gave up no hits and one walk over a scoreless frame before Miles Mikolas took over in bulk relief. Washington didn't announce a corresponding transaction but will add another player to the active roster as a replacement Poulin prior to Friday's game against the Padres.