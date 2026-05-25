PJ Poulin headshot

PJ Poulin News: Serving as opener Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Poulin will be the Nationals' opening pitcher in Monday's game versus the Guardians, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

It will be the sixth opener assignment this season for Poulin, who has permitted only one run with a 5:1 K:BB over 6.1 innings in the first five of those outings. Zack Littell is in line for bulk relief duty for the Nationals on Monday.

PJ Poulin
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring PJ Poulin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring PJ Poulin See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
3 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
3 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
10 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
13 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
21 days ago