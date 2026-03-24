Porter Hodge Injury: Hopes to play catch by April 1
The Cubs hope Hodge (elbow) is ready to play catch around April 1, MLB.com reports.
Hodge was diagnosed with a right flexor strain in early March. Given that he will be shut down for nearly a month, at minimum, it's going to take a while for him to get built back up. Hodge posted a 6.27 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over his 36 appearances with the Cubs in 2025.
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