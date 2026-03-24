Porter Hodge headshot

Porter Hodge Injury: Hopes to play catch by April 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

The Cubs hope Hodge (elbow) is ready to play catch around April 1, MLB.com reports.

Hodge was diagnosed with a right flexor strain in early March. Given that he will be shut down for nearly a month, at minimum, it's going to take a while for him to get built back up. Hodge posted a 6.27 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over his 36 appearances with the Cubs in 2025.

Porter Hodge
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Porter Hodge See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Porter Hodge See More
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
173 days ago
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0
MLB
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
249 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
268 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
275 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
292 days ago