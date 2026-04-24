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Porter Hodge Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

The Cubs transferred Hodge (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Friday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Hodge will miss the remainder of the 2026 season after undergoing UCL reconstruction surgery Tuesday, so the Cubs will stash him away on the 60-day IL and give his 40-man roster spot to Nicky Lopez.

Porter Hodge
Chicago Cubs
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