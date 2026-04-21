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Porter Hodge Injury: Opts for internal brace surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Cubs manager Craig Counsell confirmed Tuesday that Hodge (elbow) underwent UCL reconstruction surgery with an internal brace, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Though Hodge didn't require a traditional Tommy John surgery to address the right elbow flexor strain he sustained in spring training, Counsell estimated that the 25-year-old will face an expected recovery timeline of 12-to-14 months. With that in mind, Hodge would seem likely to open the 2027 season on the Cubs' injured list, if Chicago elects to tender him a contract over the winter. Hodge showed plenty of promise in his 2024 rookie campaign with a 1.88 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in 43 innings, but he fell off badly in 2025 (6.27 ERA, 1.58 WHIP in 33 frames) and finished the season in the minors before going down with the elbow injury in the spring.

Porter Hodge
Chicago Cubs
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