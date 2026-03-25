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Porter Hodge Injury: Sent to 15-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Cubs placed Hodge (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Hodge came down with a right flexor strain in early March. He is aiming to play catch around April 1, but he'll have been shut down nearly a month by that time so the buildup will take a while.

Porter Hodge
Chicago Cubs
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