Porter Hodge Injury: Sent to 15-day injured list
The Cubs placed Hodge (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Hodge came down with a right flexor strain in early March. He is aiming to play catch around April 1, but he'll have been shut down nearly a month by that time so the buildup will take a while.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Porter Hodge See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest174 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0250 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week269 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week276 days ago
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets293 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Porter Hodge See More