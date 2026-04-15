Porter Hodge Injury: Undergoing season-ending surgery

Hodge is slated to undergo UCL surgery on his right elbow and will miss the rest of the 2026 season, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Hodge opened the season on the 15-day IL due to a right flexor strain that he sustained during spring training. There was initial hope that he would be able to play catch by the beginning of April, but it appears Hodge's injury is severe enough for him to go under the knife. Given the extent of the injury, it wouldn't be surprising to see Hodge miss the opening portion of the 2027 season as well.