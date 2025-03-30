Fantasy Baseball
Porter Hodge headshot

Porter Hodge News: Earns second hold Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 7:07am

Hodge worked around two hits to pitch a scoreless inning of relief and earn a hold in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks. He struck out two.

After starter Shota Imanaga cruised through seven innings, Hodge came on in the eighth to protect a 4-1 lead. The righty promptly allowed consecutive singles to start the frame, but he wiggled out of trouble by recording two strikeouts sandwiched around a pop out, securing his second hold of the year in the process. Ryan Pressly worked the ninth for his first save of the season, though he also struggled a bit and allowed two runs. Pressly is Chicago's closer for now, but Hodge could force a change at some point if he outperforms the veteran for an extended period of time.

Porter Hodge
Chicago Cubs
