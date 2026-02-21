Porter Hodge News: Struggles with command Friday
Hodge allowed two runs on a hit and four walks while retiring just a single batter via strikeout in Friday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.
It was an alarming spring training debut for Hodge, who struggled last year after a promising 2024 rookie season. The righty saw his BB/9 jump from 4.0 two years ago to 4.9 last year, and he'll need to improve in that area if he wants to stick around as a high-leverage reliever for the Cubs. Hodge has maintained good velocity in both of his professional campaigns and has a career 10.9 K/9, so the talent is there if he can refine his control.
