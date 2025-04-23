Porter Hodge News: Tallies first save
Hodge struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning to collect his first save of the season in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Dodgers.
With Ryan Pressly unavailable due to knee problems, manager Craig Counsell turned to Hodge to preserve a one-run lead in the ninth inning. The 24-year-old responded by retiring all three batters he faced in 14 pitches, striking out Shohei Ohtani in the process. Since allowing six earned runs in two-thirds of an inning against Arizona on Friday, Hodge has fired three shutout frames, lowering his ERA from 7.45 to 5.11.
