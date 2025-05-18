Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Porter Hodge headshot

Porter Hodge News: Works ninth inning Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Hodge worked around a hit to pitch a scoreless inning of relief Saturday, though it wasn't a save situation in a 7-3 win over the White Sox. He struck out one.

Hodge got some work for the first time in three days with the Cubs up four runs, so he was unable to qualify for his third save of the season. However, the righty did manage his second straight scoreless appearance, which comes on the heels of allowing three runs while retiring only one batter back on May 11. Hodge should still see save opportunities out of Chicago's bullpen, though Drew Pomeranz recorded the team's last save Monday, and veteran Ryan Pressly may reenter the mix at some point if he turns around his early-season struggles.

Porter Hodge
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now