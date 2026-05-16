Prelander Berroa Injury: Aggravates injury
Berroa (elbow) was pulled from his rehab outing with the ACL White Sox after only four pitches Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
Berroa is returning from Tommy John surgery, but was pulled in his first rehab outing after throwing four consecutive balls. The White Sox haven't specified that the current issue is an aggravation of his elbow injury, but he isn't likely to return until at least late June or early July at this point.
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