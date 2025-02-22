Fantasy Baseball
Prelander Berroa Injury: Exits with trainer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 2:11pm

Berroa was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Cubs due to right elbow discomfort.

Berroa was only able to get through one-third of an inning before being removed, during which he allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk. He's slated to undergo further evaluation after the game, at which point more will be known regarding his availability going forward.

