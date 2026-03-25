Prelander Berroa headshot

Prelander Berroa Injury: Goes on 15-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The White Sox placed Berroa (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Berroa had Tommy John surgery last March and is still working his way back into game shape. The right-handed reliever has been throwing off a mound since early February, so he might not be far off from a rehab assignment if all goes well.

Prelander Berroa
Chicago White Sox
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