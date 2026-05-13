Prelander Berroa Injury: Kicking off rehab assignment
Berroa (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Advancing to a rehab assignment represents the final stage of the recovery process for Berroa as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent March 7, 2025. The White Sox are likely to keep Berroa in the minors for close to the entirety of his allotted 30-day rehab window, so he shouldn't be expected to return from the 60-day injured list until early June. During his last healthy season with Chicago in 2024, Berroa made 17 appearances out of the bullpen and logged a 3.32 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB over 19 innings.
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