Prelander Berroa Injury: Moved to 60-day IL
The White Sox transferred Berroa (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
The move makes room on the White Sox's 40-man roster for right-hander Osvaldo Bido, who was claimed off waivers Saturday from Atlanta. Berroa continues to recover from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in March of 2025. By being moved to the 60-day IL, the earliest he can make his 2026 regular-season debut is late May.
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