Prelander Berroa Injury: Pulled from rehab stint
Berroa is dealing with right elbow inflammation and will have his rehab stint paused, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.
Berroa underwent Tommy John surgery last March and was just recently cleared to begin a rehab assignment. He begin that stint with Chicago's ACL club Wednesday but threw only four pitches (all balls) before being removed. Berroa has since been diagnosed with right elbow inflammation, and it's unclear when he'll be able to resume throwing.
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