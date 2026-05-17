Prelander Berroa headshot

Prelander Berroa Injury: Pulled from rehab stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Berroa is dealing with right elbow inflammation and will have his rehab stint paused, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Berroa underwent Tommy John surgery last March and was just recently cleared to begin a rehab assignment. He begin that stint with Chicago's ACL club Wednesday but threw only four pitches (all balls) before being removed. Berroa has since been diagnosed with right elbow inflammation, and it's unclear when he'll be able to resume throwing.

Prelander Berroa
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Prelander Berroa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Prelander Berroa See More
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey Featuring the American League
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey Featuring the American League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
40 days ago
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
MLB
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
48 days ago
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
April 27, 2025
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
February 27, 2025