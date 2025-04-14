Quinn Mathews Injury: On Triple-A IL with sore shoulder

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Monday that Mathews was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Memphis due to left shoulder soreness, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

When asked about a timetable for Mathews' return, Mozeliak simply replied, "TBD." Mathews' velocity was down in his last outing with Memphis and he's posted a 6.10 ERA and 7:15 K:BB over his first 10.1 innings this season, so it's possible the shoulder has been nagging at him for a while. The Cardinals will proceed cautiously with the top prospect.