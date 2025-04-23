Quinn Mathews Injury: Set to resume throwing

Mathews (shoulder) will resume a throwing program Wednesday or Thursday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The top prospect was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Memphis last week with mild left shoulder soreness, an issue Mathews believe arose because his mechanics got out of whack. He's been doing resistance-band and weighted plyometric ball work and the resumption of a throwing program is imminent. It's not clear when Mathews might be ready to rejoin the Memphis rotation. He's struggled in the early going this season, holding a 6.10 ERA and 7:15 K:BB over his first 10.1 innings.