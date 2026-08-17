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Quinn Mathews News: Added to roster ahead of spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 8:44am

The Cardinals recalled Mathews from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Mathews will start the first game of Monday's doubleheader in Cincinnati versus the Reds. He'll be making his second MLB start, after yielding two runs with a 3:3 K:BB over five innings in his debut in Toronto earlier this month. In 21 starts for Memphis this season, Mathews has collected a 3.27 ERA and 120:61 K:BB across 99 innings. He will likely be sent back down following Monday's spot start.

Quinn Mathews
St. Louis Cardinals
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