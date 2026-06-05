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Quinn Mathews News: Authors best start of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Mathews struck out nine while yielding just one hit and one walk over six shutout innings in a start for Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

It's the best start of the season for Mathews, who faced just one over the minimum and induced 16 whiffs on 80 pitches. Mathews has continued to have major control problems this season at Memphis with a 17 percent walk rate, but he's also sporting a 30.5 percent strikeout rate and has been able to hold his velocity deep into outings. He could reach St. Louis at some point in the second half if he can get the walks down to an acceptable level.

Quinn Mathews
St. Louis Cardinals
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