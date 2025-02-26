Fantasy Baseball
Quinn Mathews headshot

Quinn Mathews News: Dazzles in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Mathews fanned three batters while allowing two hits and one walk over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

The reigning minor league strikeout leader set down Vladimir Guerrero swinging in a perfect first inning before adding a pair of strikeouts in the second to escape a bases-loaded jam. Mathews has an outside shot to win a spot in the Cardinals' rotation if he wows this spring, but he's most likely pegged for Triple-A Memphis. Even if he doesn't break camp with the big club, he's a good bet to spend a good chunk of 2025 in the St. Louis rotation.

