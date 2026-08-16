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Quinn Mathews News: Returning to start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 8:06pm

The Cardinals will recall Mathews from Triple-A Memphis to start the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Reds in Cincinnati, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Mathews will make his second career big-league start after he tossed five innings and allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three batters in his major-league debut Aug 1. versus Toronto. The southpaw has produced a 3.27 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 120 punchouts over 99 innings in 21 starts with Memphis this season.

Quinn Mathews
St. Louis Cardinals
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