Quinn Mathews News: Returning to start Monday

The Cardinals will recall Mathews from Triple-A Memphis to start the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Reds in Cincinnati, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Mathews will make his second career big-league start after he tossed five innings and allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three batters in his major-league debut Aug 1. versus Toronto. The southpaw has produced a 3.27 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 120 punchouts over 99 innings in 21 starts with Memphis this season.