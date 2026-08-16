Quinn Mathews News: Returning to start Monday
The Cardinals will recall Mathews from Triple-A Memphis to start the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Reds in Cincinnati, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Mathews will make his second career big-league start after he tossed five innings and allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three batters in his major-league debut Aug 1. versus Toronto. The southpaw has produced a 3.27 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 120 punchouts over 99 innings in 21 starts with Memphis this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinn Mathews See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This WeekYesterday
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash After the Trade Deadline12 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout12 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 18 FAAB Results12 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinn Mathews See More