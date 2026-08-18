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Quinn Mathews News: Sent back to Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

The Cardinals optioned Mathews to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.

Mathews held the Reds to one run over four innings in the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Reds. There's not currently room for the left-hander in the Cardinals' rotation, so he'll return to Memphis for now until another opportunity arises.

Quinn Mathews
St. Louis Cardinals
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