Quinn Priester Injury: Closing in on rehab assignment
Priester (wrist) is tracking toward beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville next week, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Priester is slated to throw a two-up live batting practice session at the Brewers' spring training complex Thursday, and if that goes well he will be cleared to pitch in rehab games. Working his way back from symptoms related to thoracic outlet syndrome, Priester missed all of spring training, so he will need a few rehab outings before being considered for the Brewers' rotation.
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