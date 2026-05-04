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Quinn Priester Injury: Dealing with shoulder soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Priester (wrist) is with the Brewers in St. Louis after being pulled from his rehab assignment due to shoulder soreness, Sophia Minnaert of Brewers.tv reports.

Priester struggled in his last rehab outing with Triple-A Nashville on Friday, when he tossed 62 pitches (37 strikes) and allowed five runs on seven hits (including one homer) and two walks while striking out one batter in just two innings. Brewers manager Pat Murphy told reporters Monday that Priester's recent setback isn't considered a long-term concern, but the 25-year-old right-hander will be reevaluated by medical staff and work with pitching coaches over the coming days to determine a more clear timeline to return.

Quinn Priester
Milwaukee Brewers
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