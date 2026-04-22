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Quinn Priester Injury: Kicking off rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Priester (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Priester has been on the shelf all season while recovering from symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome in his right wrist, but he's made enough progress with his throwing program to advance to final stage of the rehab process. The right-hander will likely need to complete multiple starts before returning from the 15-day injured list, potentially in early May. As the Milwaukee rotation currently stands now, Brandon Sproat (6.88 ERA, 1.71 WHIP in 17 innings) would likely be most at risk of losing his spot once Priester is activated.

Quinn Priester
Milwaukee Brewers
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