Quinn Priester Injury: Lacks control in second rehab start

Priester (wrist) struck out two and allowed zero hits and issued three walks across 2.1 innings in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Nashville.

Though he emerged from his second minor-league outing with a solid box-score line, Priester once again struggled to find the strike zone. After spotting just 12 of 29 pitches for strikes in his first outing with Nashville on Wednesday, Priester was even more inefficient Sunday (18 strikes on 45 pitches). The right-hander's velocity was also down in Sunday's appearance, with his sinker topping out at 92 miles per hour after averaging 93.2 mph with the Brewers in 2025. Though Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy previously said that the 25-year-old would need at least three starts in the minors before coming off the 15-day injured list, Priester's shaky control through his first two rehab outings suggests he'll likely need more time than that to shake off the rust as he works his way back from thoracic outlet syndrome.