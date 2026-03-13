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Quinn Priester Injury: Late April return deemed optimistic

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 3:58pm

Priester (wrist) said Friday that he's hoping to be ready to pitch in games by "late April, May," Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It appears to be a very rough target for his 2026 debut, with Priester admitting the late April/early May timeline he offered was "on the optimistic side." The right-hander has been diagnosed with a nerve issue related to thoracic outlet syndrome that has led to pain in his wrist. Priester indicated Friday that the vascular specialist in Dallas who diagnosed his injury told him he had the least severe of three different TOS-associated issues and it could likely be treated without surgery. Priester is still able to throw on flat ground and has a bullpen session scheduled for March 21.

Quinn Priester
Milwaukee Brewers
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