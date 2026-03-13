Quinn Priester Injury: Late-April return 'optimistic'
Priester (wrist) said Friday that he's hoping to be ready to pitch in games by "late April, May," Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
It appears to be a very rough timetable, with Priester admitting the late April/early May he offered is "on the optimistic side." Priester has been diagnosed with a nerve issue in the thoracic outlet syndrome family that has led to pain in his right wrist. The righty indicated Friday that the vascular specialist in Dallas who diagnosed his injury told him he had the least severe of three different TOS-related issues and there's optimism it can be treated without surgery. Priester is still able to throw on flat ground and has a bullpen session scheduled for March 21.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinn Priester See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3007 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central8 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues8 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club15 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30022 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinn Priester See More