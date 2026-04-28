Quinn Priester Injury: Making next rehab start Friday

Priester (wrist) is scheduled to throw about four innings and 60 pitches in the next start of his rehab assignment Friday, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

The right-hander made the second start of his rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Nashville, throwing 45 pitches across 2.1 frames. Priester has struggled with his command in both rehab outings, issuing three walks in each start while hitting the strike zone with just 30 of 74 total pitches. His sinker also topped out at 92 mph Sunday after averaging 93.2 mph during the 2025 regular season. Priester was expected to require at least three starts in the minors before being activated from the 15-day injured list, but the control and velocity concerns will likely result in a longer rehab stint.