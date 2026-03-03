Quinn Priester Injury: Might not be ready for Opening Day

Priester (wrist) might not make his regular-season debut until shortly after Opening Day, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Priester has yet to pitch this spring, as he has been brought along slowly in Brewers camp after dealing with a wrist issue down the stretch in 2025. He is considered healthy, but Priester's deliberate ramp-up might result in a delayed start to the season. With early-season off days, the Brewers could avoid putting Priester on the injured list and instead simply push him back a bit.