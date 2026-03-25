Quinn Priester headshot

Quinn Priester Injury: Move to IL made official

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Brewers placed Priester (wrist) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Priester first developed right wrist soreness late last season and was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome after the discomfort cropped up again in Brewers camp. It's viewed as a relatively mild case of TOS and the hope is Priester is ready for his season debut around early May, but it's far from a guarantee he'll be ready by that time.

Quinn Priester
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinn Priester See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinn Priester See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
12 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
19 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
20 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
20 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
27 days ago