Quinn Priester Injury: Moving rehab to Triple-A Nashville
Priester (shoulder) departed High-A Wisconsin on Tuesday to join Triple-A Nashville for his next rehab start Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Priester's last rehab start was May 16 for High-A Wisconsin versus High-A South Bend. He allowed seven earned runs on five hits and three walks with two strike outs in 1.1 innings of work. The right-hander has struggled through his four total rehab assignments between High-A Wisconsin and Triple-A Nashville with a 22.74 ERA and 3.63 WHIP across 6.1 innings. The first three appearances came with Triple-A Nashville as he nursed a nerve issue in his right wrist, but then he started to deal with shoulder soreness.
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