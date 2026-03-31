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Quinn Priester Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 11:39am

Priester (wrist) is scheduled to throw a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday before heading to the Brewers' spring facility in Arizona to continue building up his throwing program, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

The right-hander opened the campaign on the injured list due to symptoms related to thoracic outlet syndrome in his wrist, which he initially developed late last season. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, Priester should soon progress to facing live hitters and is on track to begin a rehab assignment in early April. The 25-year-old will then likely require a handful of starts in the minors before his making his season debut in the majors after sitting out the entirety of spring training.

Quinn Priester
Milwaukee Brewers
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