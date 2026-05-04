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Quinn Priester Injury: Pulled off rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Priester (wrist) remains on the 15-day injured list after the Brewers pulled him off of his rehab assignment Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Priester isn't believed to be dealing with any sort of setback, but the Brewers will pause his minor-league assignment after the right-hander struggled mightily during his three starts at Triple-A Nashville. He failed to record more than seven outs in any of those outings, submitting a collective 16.20 ERA, 3.00 WHIP and 5:8 K:BB across five innings. The Brewers haven't indicated that Priester will be shut down from activity, but he'll likely need to show improvement with both his velocity and command during his throwing sessions before Milwaukee restarts his rehab clock. Brandon Sproat and Logan Henderson should have longer leashes in the Milwaukee rotation while both Priester and Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) are on the IL.

Quinn Priester
Milwaukee Brewers
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