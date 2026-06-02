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Quinn Priester Injury: Rehab transferred to complex league

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Priester's (shoulder) rehab assignment has been transferred from Triple-A Nashville to the Brewers' Arizona Complex League team, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Working his way back from thoracic outlet syndrome, Priester struggled again in his last rehab outing with Nashville, getting charged with three runs while recording only two outs. In six rehab starts between Nashville and High-A Wisconsin, Priester holds a 21.60 ERA, 3.60 WHIP and 10:17 K:BB in 10 innings. By sending him to the ACL, the Brewers will have more control over Priester's workload and he will be able to work on things in a less pressurized setting. McCalvy writes that doctors "continue to believe, for now," that Priester doesn't need season-ending surgery, but that stance might have to be re-evaluated if the righty doesn't show improvement.

Quinn Priester
Milwaukee Brewers
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