Quinn Priester Injury: Shaky in rehab start
Priester (shoulder) was charged with five runs on five hits and three walks over three innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.
Priester resumed a rehab assignment last weekend at High-A Wisconsin, yielding seven runs in 1.1 frames. The results were a bit better Thursday, but it's all relative, as Priester continues to look like a pitcher who's not close to being ready to face major-league hitters. Priester averaged 92.2 mph with his sinker, which is down 1.7 mph from last season, and he induced only four whiffs and two strikeouts. The righty should make another rehab start next week and will hope to take a step forward then.
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