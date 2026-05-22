Quinn Priester headshot

Quinn Priester Injury: Shaky in rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Priester (shoulder) was charged with five runs on five hits and three walks over three innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Priester resumed a rehab assignment last weekend at High-A Wisconsin, yielding seven runs in 1.1 frames. The results were a bit better Thursday, but it's all relative, as Priester continues to look like a pitcher who's not close to being ready to face major-league hitters. Priester averaged 92.2 mph with his sinker, which is down 1.7 mph from last season, and he induced only four whiffs and two strikeouts. The righty should make another rehab start next week and will hope to take a step forward then.

Quinn Priester
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinn Priester See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinn Priester See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
5 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
12 days ago
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
MLB
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
16 days ago
MLB Barometer: Using Swinging Strike Rate to Assess Early-Season Pitching Results
MLB
MLB Barometer: Using Swinging Strike Rate to Assess Early-Season Pitching Results
Author Image
Dan Marcus
45 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
57 days ago