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Quinn Priester Injury: Struggles in first rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Priester (wrist) yielded four runs on three walks while recording just two outs in his first rehab start with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

After walking the first hitter of the game, Priester bounced back with consecutive strikeouts. Unfortunately, he then hit the next batter with a pitch before issuing two straight walks, the second of which forced in a run and spelled the end of his night. Three more runs were charged to his line after reliever Peter Strzelecki served up a grand slam. Even more disturbing than Priester's line was his velocity, as he averaged only 91.2 mph with his sinker (down from last year's 93.9 mph) and 88.9 mph with his cutter (down from last year's 92.3 mph). It was Priester's first game action since last October, so it's possible his velocity will rise as he gets ramped up. However, given that he's coming back from thoracic outlet syndrome symptoms, there's a chance the velocity will remain down. Priester will need multiple more rehab starts before the Brewers consider reinserting him into their rotation.

Quinn Priester
Milwaukee Brewers
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