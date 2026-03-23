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Quinn Priester Injury: Targeting early-May return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that the team hopes Priester (wrist) is ready for his season debut by early May, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Priester is currently with the Brewers in Milwaukee and will throw a couple more bullpen sessions there before heading back to the club's spring training complex in Arizona when the Brewers begin their first road trip. The right-hander is dealing with a nerve issue related to thoracic outlet syndrome that has led to pain in his right wrist. Priester will need to make some rehab starts before rejoining the Brewers' rotation.

Quinn Priester
Milwaukee Brewers
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